Neighbors react to recent fights and vandalism near Hazleton Area High School

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People living in a Luzerne County neighborhood say they are living in a fear of violence from Hazleton Area High School students.

People who live on Allen Street say they are sick and tired of trouble from some students who walk through here after school. They want it to end once and for all.

This has become an all too common sight in this West Hazleton neighborhood. A huge police presence.

“The kids are way out of control. It’s getting ridiculous. This started for us personally in October and we caught the fight on camera. When I posted it we found out other neighbors had similar issues,” neighbor Heather Meier said.

Video of students fighting was taken by a neighbor several days ago. This is the kind of thing that has become all too common as students from the nearby Hazleton Area High School walk home after school.

“So about a week ago there was a large group of people outside. I heard yelling. I came out, I saw three of them beating on one. So I told them to stop. I pulled out my mace. They started to gather around me. They said they would return and shoot me,” Arron Hackett said.

Tyler Sandrock says the violence has been escalating.

“Yeah there are fights all the time. They usually went somewhere else but now they are here damaging cars. And everybody’s property,” Sandrock said.

The police chief sent this message to parents: “Probably parents should indicate to their children as they walk home stay on the sidewalk. We don’t want anybody getting hurt. If we cite the children the parents pay the fine,” Chief Brian Buglio said.

Neighbors say they were happy to see Eyewitness News here, hoping that putting a spotlight on the problems will help resolve those problems.

The police have cited several students for walking in the middle of the road. Chief Buglio says officers will maintain a presence in that neighborhood as long as it takes to ensure everyone’s safety.