Neighbors react to police presence after body found in Ross Township

(WBRE/WYOU) — A normally quiet lake community in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain was rocked Friday with a strong state police presence.

One man is dead and his grandson is in custody in connection with the scene in Ross Township. It all started in an area of Ross Township commonly referred to as North Lake. A tight-knit community where around 7 a.m. Friday morning, a chaotic scene led to a fatal discovery.

“Actually I’m shocked. I can’t believe what has happened,” neighbor Russell Andrews said.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday night, the body of 91-year-old George Bacon was removed from his Sweet Valley home where a heavy state police presence had been on scene for roughly 10 hours.

“There was a bunch of commotion. Nobody really knew and then all of a sudden, there was a lot of state troopers and vehicles that came up. Then we kind of knew something was going on,” neighbor Alicia Breck said.

A community woke to a scene along Oliver Road where court paperwork indicates a call for a medical emergency and house fire proved to be something different.

19-year-old Joshua Bacon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest when he became combative with responding authorities at his grandfather’s home. After the teen was taken into custody, his grandfather was found dead in the house. Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the elderly Bacon lived in what locals call North Lake for more than 40 years and was embraced by the community.

“Jeez, he beat cancer twice. I know he was a veteran, so for something like this to happen, that’s just not right, but it happened,” neighbor Bob Mansfield said.

State police, homicide investigators and forensics spent the better part of the day at the residence, causing an unfamiliar scene to the neighborhood.

“There’s never been nothing like this up here, never. Like I said, I can’t think of anything that’s come close to this. It’s just that quiet and you think ‘oh God, it happened here’,” Mansfield said.

“I don’t really know what’s going on. I haven’t heard the whole story,” Andrews said.

That’s what state police and investigators are trying to get to the bottom of. The charges against Bacon are in relation to lashing out at first responders and authorities. There has not been any connection thus far with Bacon’s arrest and his grandfather’s death.

Bacon was arraigned and jailed in lieu of a half-million dollars bond. An autopsy is set for Saturday.