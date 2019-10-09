Neighbors react to news of Berwick assault

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Shock anger and disgust in Berwick with word of a brutal assault on a 51-year-old woman. Geraldine Carson was found tied up and beaten beyond recognition inside her home.

We are told that Carson is fighting for her life at an area trauma center as Berwick Police try to find her attacker or attackers. Friends and neighbors of Carson can’t believe that something so violent happened right next door.

“I was sick to my stomach. Sick. Whoever did this is a sick person. They left her here for dead I guess,” neighbor Dora Staehler said.

Staehler lives near the home of Geraldine Carson. Carson was found early Tuesday morning tied to a chair and severity beaten.

“I come from New York and never in my life have I seen something like this before,” Staehler said. “I lock my door during the day now.”

Pauline Kishbaugh says she can’t imagine why anyone would want to harm her friend and neighbor.

“It’s scary as all get out! I live here this coming April 21 years and never had been this bad. I think it’s going to get worse,” Kishbaugh said.

Police Chief Ken Strish says they do have persons of interest in the attack.

“With the injuries she sustained, it is very possible that there were multiple attackers,” Strish said.

Police are asking the public for help in finding those responsible. If you have any information, you are urged to contact Berwick Police.

Carson remains in critical condition at an area trauma center. Police are not releasing her location because of concerns for her safety.