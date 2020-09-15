Neighbors react to homicide investigation in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — What started as an investigation into a suspicious death has turned into the search for a killer on Scranton’s west side.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police have been working on the case for nearly 24 hours. They tell Eyewitness News a woman was killed and her husband is behind bars, but on unrelated charges.

For a time Monday night, neighbors who live on the 800 block of North Sumner Avenue couldn’t imagine why police came to their neighborhood.

“I saw the bright lights flickering outside so I came out and there were police cars everywhere. There was like five of them,” Carol Korman, a resident of the neighborhood said.

Before too long, Carol Korman found out it was a death investigation. The coroner determined Tuesday afternoon that 37-year-old Tara Evans died, the victim of a homicide.

“Surprising, yeah, because it’s a very quiet neighborhood. Very quiet,” Korman said.

A neighbor who did not want to appear on camera told Eyewitness News she was unaware anything was happening Monday night until one of the Evans’ children, a teenage boy, came over and banged on her door.

He told her to call 911. She did which led police to make their deadly discovery.

Hours later, the victim’s 36-year-old husband Thomas Evans was arraigned on charges including the theft of his wife’s gun from the home.

Scranton Interim Police Chief Leonard Namiotka says that Evans is a convicted felon and was not permitted to have a firearm.

As police try to sort out all of the details of the investigation, people like John McCartney who lives a couple of blocks from the crime scene are trying to come to terms with what happened.

“It’s sad. It’s happening closer and closer to our neighborhood. It’s very depressing for the city of Scranton to hear something like this,” McCartney said.

Thomas Evans has not been charged with the death of his wife.

Chief Namiotka says he hopes police are able to wrap up the investigation shortly, perhaps by the end of the night on Monday.

Neighbors say Tara Evans had three children. There is no word on where they are staying.