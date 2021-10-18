Neighbors react to homicide investigation in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Monroe County are investigating a homicide that left a teenager dead.

Sunday morning, neighbors in Middle Smithfield Township say they woke up to a tragedy in their own backyard.

“This is a safe community and we like living here. It’s very nice. This was uncommon,” neighbor Thomas Keener said.

A homicide investigation is underway after state police say someone killed a New Jersey teenager late Saturday night. Pennsylvania State Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Gingerbread Lane and Arrowhead Lane just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Keener lives on Arrowhead Lane. He says he could see the police lights from his home around 2 a.m. Once it was light out, he walked down to see what was going on.

“I did unfortunately find out that there was a death of a young man, 19 years old, and it’s tragic and I hope we do a great job as Americans to get to the bottom of this,” Keener said.

Troopers say around 12:15 Sunday morning, they found 19-year-old Jaheem Alston of Paterson, NJ, dead in a wooded nearby area. They say he was shot multiple times. So far, troopers have not named any suspects.

“Let’s find out what happened. It’s tragic that a young man’s life was lost today in beautiful Pennsylvania, but unfortunately it happened here on my block,” Keener said.