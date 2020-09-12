Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Accused gunman Joey Graves of Pittston was led to a police car barefoot, just how police found him when they responded early Saturday morning to 82 Parsonage Street.

Here’s what police say happened.

Graves became angry as a friend of his girlfriend, Samantha Smart, was helping unload bags from his car into Graves’ house. A short time later, Graves grabbed a rifle and shot the victim multiple times.

“I thought what I heard was somebody banging on the side of my house. Bang bang bangbang bang,” said Carol Ferguson, neighbor.

Wendy Flyte lives next door to Graves’ house and also heard the same disturbing sound.

“The whole house woke up to the gunshots. One of my kids was crying hysterically. We all ran outside to see what was going on,” said Flyte.

“It’s scary, You know they said someone died. It’s scarring me… it’s scarring me right now,” said Tara Barnic, neighbor.

Flyte says she’s surprised that this could happen so close to home.

“This stuff doesn’t happen in Pittston. It really doesn’t. I lived here for 3 years now, and I never heard of anything happening like this in the city,” said Flyte.

“It was just so private and peaceful. And my peace setting is now broken. I just feel like maybe it’s time to move,” said Ferguson.