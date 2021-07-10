Neighbor’s quick thinking credited with keeping Larksville fire from spreading

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is more to a fire Eyewitness News first told you about Friday night at 11.

It didn’t seem like much at the time when our news crew arrived. As Eyewitness News found out, a hero neighbor is credited with helping keep it that way.

“And being an ex-fireman, I ran over there and I did what I had to do,” neighbor Bob Soboleski said.

Before firefighters arrived on the scene Friday night in Larksville, Soboleski summoned skills he learned years ago. He just got home on the 100 block of Falcon Drive when he could hear a neighbor’s smoke alarms ringing and a woman screaming about smoke inside her home.

Soboleski darted across the road to his neighbors in need.

“I ran in while they were running out and I did what I had to do,” Soboleski said.

Not having the water these firefighters would later use, Soboleski improvised and grabbed a throw rug to snuff out the flames.

“As long as you can smother a fire with no oxygen, you don’t have a problem,” Soboleski said.

Larksville Volunteer Fire Department Captain Joe Miller sized up Soboleski’s quick work.

“It could have been worse if it wasn’t for him, yep,” Miller said.

“I’m just thanking God that everybody is safe,” Soboleski said.

Captain Miller says the fire started in a bathroom ceiling exhaust fan which burned to the attic. One woman living there and Soboleski both needed treatment for breathing in smoke.

The homeowners are staying elsewhere while repairs are made.