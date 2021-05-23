Neighbors on edge after bodies discovered in Carbon County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Hazleton are investigating the death of two people in Carbon County.

Eyewitness News spoke with people in the neighborhood and got a closer look at the scene. Neighbors are on edge after two bodies were discovered in the woods of Lausanne Township Saturday evening. They’re keeping their doors locked and their eyes peeled until they get some answers.

“It’s mind-blowing that something like that was found here,” Samantha Strizak of Weather said.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday evening, two bodies were found in a wooded area along Eckley Road near North Buck Mountain Road. PSP Hazleton says the unidentified victims are presumably male and female. Neighbors say investigators had Eckley Road blocked off all night.

Strizak, who lives close to where the bodies were found, says it was “bone chilling” when she found out what was going on.

“I don’t really want to venture out at night anymore. You sit there and you think about was there any suspicious vehicles going by? You start racking your brain like that could have been someone I knew,” Strizak said.

She says something caught her younger brother’s eye when he was riding in that area two weeks ago: A rolled-up carpet. Now she wonders if there’s a connection.

“He said that he’d seen something odd. People do throw litter and stuff so it’s not super odd but the fact that there was a carpet of some sort up there, I guess it did worry him. So, yes he’d seen that maybe two weeks ago,” Strizak said.

Strizak says she used to play in that part of the woods when she was a kid. People still ride ATVs and hike through there. But now it doesn’t feel as safe.

“Me and my brother would go there when I was younger. I’m 28 now and you wouldn’t pay any mind to it. And now it’s like I wouldn’t let my little brother go and hike now. It’s changed the atmosphere I think for everybody around here,” Strizak said.

Anyone with information regarding any missing persons are asked to contact state police at Hazleton.