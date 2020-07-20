Neighbors of four-year-old drowning victim react

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a four-year-old boy in Monroe County. The incident happened over the weekend in Middle Smithfield Township.

Police say the drowning happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon in an above ground pool in the 1200 block of Sierra Trails Drive.

Bushkill EMS were assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg. The child was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono Campus were he was pronounced dead. There are no further details on what lead up to the accident, or if the child was wearing a life jacket at the time of the drowning.

As the number of reported drowning deaths increases this summer, neighbors of the victim say they are devastated this time it happened so close to home.

“Accidents happen in the matter of seconds,” Middle Smithfield Township resident Nora Bongiorn said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children 14 or younger.

“Actually I don’t know any of the details but I’m beyond upset I just can’t believe it,” Bongiorn said.

The CDC says children ages one to four have the highest drowning rates. Among them, most drownings occur in home swimming pools.

“That is when accidents happen when you think there are plenty of adults around watching the children you think ‘Oh OK someone is always watching,’ but that’s not always the case,” Bongiorn said.

The mother of four had a pool put into her backyard a few years ago—that is now closed.

“I just, I didn’t feel comfortable. I didn’t feel it was safe enough,” Bongiorn said.

Her kids are all above 14 years old now but when they were younger, she she took them to a public pool with a lifeguard.

“I felt a little bit safer, I did. A little bit more safe,” Bongiorn said.

Down the road, Angel Lopez lives with his family with an above ground pool in his backyard.

“We always try to keep an eye on them,” Lopez said.

Sunday afternoon, the Lopez family was out by the pool but the father says his boys are never allowed near it without an adult.

“We keep an adult on them all the time, like yesterday we were having some fun over here,” Lopez said.

Learning about the death of the four-year-old boy just down the road, Lopez says the tragedy is a solemn reminder that pool safety is important.

“We always try to keep an eye on them because it’s sad when these things happen,” Lopez said.

Parents we came across all say the most important precaution around a pool is active supervision. The investigation into the death is pending a scheduled autopsy.