Neighborhood Halloween Party

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Due to inclement weather, some parties and trick-or-treating have had been either postponed or canceled, but nobody was going to rain on one neighborhood Halloween ‘parade’ in Scranton.

The annual Halloween party at the Tripp Park Community Center has been providing a safe haven for superheroes, monsters, ninjas, and tiny professionals alike since the building went up 21 years ago.

“We did it, really, for being safe,” said community center president Gene Teserovitch. “Years ago Halloween was a tough night. We started doing this so the kids could come here, relax and have fun.”

Whether kids are braving the elements for candy or coming inside for hot dogs, pizza, soda, and the works, the long-standing tradition is remembered and attended heavily by generations.

“I think that this is a really great thing for kids to enjoy themselves on Halloween,” said Scranton native Lasheena Blackwell, who was excited to bring her son to the party. “A lot of us didn’t have that when we were growing up. The kids are having a ball. This is awesome.”

Lasheena and her little nurse, Kai, were some of the first in the door and on the dance floor with all of the Halloween excitement.

“I don’t know, this feels great. Dancing, eating, drinking and a whole bunch of fun,” Kai listed as his favorite parts of the festivities.

At the end of the day, whether it rains or shines, there will always be a special place on All Hallows Eve for the neighborhood kids in Scranton.

“It’s just the guys coming together and working. That’s the best part about it,” added Teserovitch. “And, of course, for the kids.”

Teserovitch says there are plenty of staff members who used to attend the party as guests who now help him put the event together.