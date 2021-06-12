Neighbor reacts to fatal officer-involved shooting in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A neighborhood in Northumberland County is still coming to terms with what happened in Delaware Township.

State police fatally shot a 70-year-old man on Friday after a brief standoff. State troopers say William Kradlak Jr. of Delaware Township was shot and killed by Pennsylvania state troopers Friday afternoon. According to a news release, troopers responded to a 911 hang up call at Kradlak’s house just off of Route 44.

Lisa Fox, who lives nearby, tells Eyewitness News she could see the whole thing happen from her yard.

“It was a shock. It was a surprise,” Fox said.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News this neighborhood is normally quiet. Nothing like this has ever happened before. They tell Eyewitness News they didn’t even realize what was happening at first.

“I really never experienced anything like this at it was like could that be gun shots? But boy that was a lot of bullets so I’m kind of like processing it through my brain,” Fox said.

Troopers say Kradlack left his residence and fired at the responding troopers. The troopers returned fire, fatally wounding the 70-year-old man.

“It sounded like someone lit the end of a pack of fireworks so it was a lot of shots. I would say at least 10….At least 10,” Fox said.

Fox says she then went to see just what was going on and saw troopers doing CPR on a man lying in the front yard. She says the scene was heartbreaking.

“They were trying so hard to do CPR on this man. They were taking turns and you could just tell when it was all done that they were overcome with emotion over what had just happened,” Fox said.

Fox says her heart goes out to Kradlack’s family as well.

State police say the troopers involved in the incident are on administrative leave following department regulations. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office and state police are investigating the incident.