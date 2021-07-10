Neglected dog aided by Blue Chip Animal Farms Refuge

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A local non-profit animal shelter is looking for help to care for a badly neglected dog found in the Back Mountain.

Blue Chip Animal Farms Refuge posted a photo on its Facebook page of the pooch found Friday night in the Dallas area. The post indicates the dog appears to have suffered for years.

He has open wounds on his back, an apparent eye infection, rotting teeth, swollen paws and is infested with fleas. Anyone with information about the dog is urged to contact Blue Chip.

If you would like to help with the dog’s recovery, there are some ways you can do so:

Venmo: EmmaRipkaBC (4343 – code if needed)

PayPal: www.bcfanimalrefuge.org/donate

The address of the shelter is 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.