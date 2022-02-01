Neglected cow gets second chance at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 300 farm animals were rescued from a hoarding situation near Harrisburg last December.

Now, the last cow in need of a new home has found exactly that at an animal sanctuary in Wyoming County.

“Her name is Gauri, and that means bright in Sanscrit language, and she truly is a bright light,” Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Director of Education Sarah Thornton said.

A unique name for a cow with a unique story. After a life of darkness, the two-year-old cow is shining at the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton.

“She lived in a situation where she had at some point been cared for, and an owner passed away, and afterwards the land was not cared for, the animals were not cared for, and it just became a very unsafe and unhealthy situation. Lancaster Farm Sanctuary contacted us and we were able to bring her here,” Thornton said.

It’s the organization’s mission to provide a haven for abused, neglected and hoarded farm animals .

“From Day One she hopped off of the trailer and was excited to be here, she was excited to see the other cows, she knew she was at home,” Thornton said.

She’s filled with enthusiasm and plenty of energy as she settles into her forever home.

“She has been so happy with her abundance of hay, and she loves her fresh water, and the land. To see her in a big amount of space with the snow and able to run up and down the hill, and she has a beautiful little shed, she’s really happy,” Thornton said.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary has been involved in seven rescues since the fall.