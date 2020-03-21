Need for blood still great during coronavirus crisis

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Representatives for blood banks say there has been a huge response of people wanting to donate. The need is still great.

It’s a welcome site at the Scranton American Red Cross Blood Donation Center: donors like Walter Peregrim answering the call to give during the coronavirus crisis.

“This is more serious than I thought it was going to be,” Peregrim said.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the nation’s blood supply. Many schools and businesses, two key sources of blood drives, had to cancel their events, worsening matters.

“In northeastern Pennsylvania alone we have had 57 blood drives and that resulted in over 1400 donations that didn’t happen,” Alana Mauger, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Northeast Pennsylvania said.

This is Peregrim’s first time donating blood in over 10 years. He said he heard that blood banks needed more donations, and so he came in.

“I heard that they needed blood. I heard on the radio and I thought that well it’s good a time as any,” Peregrim said.

“The public has been wonderful. Really wanting to come out and support and that’s so nice to see,” Mauger said.

Mauger says there have been many others like Peregrim who have come forward to donate blood. But because of limited blood drives and spacing restrictions brought on by the virus- many simply can’t donate. While people can’t donate immediately, Mauger says blood donations will still be needed in the coming months.

“The reason we’re telling people to continue to donate through like April, May and June, is because that shortage is unfortunately going to continue. Because we are gonna – it’s gonna take that long if not longer to catch up,” Mauger said.

“It’s just something that we need to do. And we should just step up and do it,” Peregrim said.

Mauger says blood donation drives and locations are following social distancing guidelines keeping patients six feet apart, taking temperatures of each person as they enter the location, and distributing hand sanitizer.