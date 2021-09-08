Nearly $43,000 in grants coming to Scranton to aid city’s Smoke Detector Program

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Federal dollars will be coming back to Scranton to help prevent fires.

Wednesday, Congressman Matt Cartwright, Mayor Paige Cognetti and Fire Chief John Judge announced nearly $43,000 is coming to the city. That money will help continue the city’s Smoke Detector Program.

The Department of Homeland Security grant will purchase 2,000 10-year smoke detectors and 1,000 carbon monoxide detectors. More than 1,000 low-income families will be helped.

“It will be entered into our software where we will be able to pull up by address to see where we’ve actually put those smoke detectors and then when it gets to that 10-year life span, we will be able to reach back out and make appointments to get those smoke detectors changed out in those homes as well,” Chief Judge said.

Last year, there were five fatalities caused by a house fire. The chief tells Eyewitness News, in all five, the homes did not have a single smoke detector.