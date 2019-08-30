Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian

Nearly $300K stolen from Tioga County home

Top Stories

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry and certificates of deposit were stolen during a Tioga County burglary.

Pennsylvania State Police say an 85-year-old woman discovered a floor safe missing from her home in Charlestown Township. The burglar(s) took certificates of deposit worth $270,231.31, $10,540 in cash, $1,000 worth of jewlery, and a $500 safe.

The total value of items stolen from the home between Aug. 17-19 is $282,271.31.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos