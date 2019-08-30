Nearly $300K stolen from Tioga County home

CHARLESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Nearly $300,000 worth of jewelry and certificates of deposit were stolen during a Tioga County burglary.

Pennsylvania State Police say an 85-year-old woman discovered a floor safe missing from her home in Charlestown Township. The burglar(s) took certificates of deposit worth $270,231.31, $10,540 in cash, $1,000 worth of jewlery, and a $500 safe.

The total value of items stolen from the home between Aug. 17-19 is $282,271.31.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.