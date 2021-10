POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pottsville police are investigating a vandalism spree.

18 vehicles were damaged on several streets in the city overnight Monday into Tuesday. According to police, a dark in color passenger sedan used an unidentified object to damage the side mirrors of parked vehicles.

Some vehicles had additional damage done to the front windows and body. If you have any information on the vandalism give police a call.