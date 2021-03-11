Nay Aug Park pool complex will remain closed for 2021 summer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton’s largest public park won’t be opening its pool this year.

Families in Scranton will have to look for a new place to cool off this summer. Officials say the pool complex at Nay Aug Park will remain closed for the 2021 season.

The complex has been closed since 2019 due to the pandemic. A study conducted by an engineering firm found many problems with the structure of the pools, and suggests they need to be completely redone.

It estimates nearly $2 million in repairs are needed. Eyewitness News spoke with locals who are reacting to the news on this beautiful day.

“It’s upsetting because the kids need a place to go and with our taxes in Scranton it should be open,” Scranton resident Beth Aquilina said.

Eyewitness News also spoke with the mayor of Scranton and other city officials regarding the closure of the Nay Aug Pool and the effect it might have on the community.

