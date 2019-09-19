Navy confirms mysterious UFO videos are real

(CNN/WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Navy has finally acknowledged that videos appearing to show UFOs flying through the air are REAL.

These videos were recorded years ago by fighter pilots. In 2017 they were made public by the New York Times… and just to make things more out-of-this-world, they were also released by the UFO Research Group founded by former Blink-182 singer and guitarist, Tom Delonge… the same guy who wrote the song, “Aliens Exist.”

The Navy says it still doesn’t know what the objects in the videos are, and officials are not speculating.