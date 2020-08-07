Natural gas pipeline project begins in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A seven-mile natural gas pipeline project is now underway in Wayne County.

It’s part of the UGI growth extension tariff expansion project. 365 homes and businesses will now have access to natural gas. A special ceremony was held Thursday for the new pipeline. UGI says it would not be possible without state and federal support, but not all residents are convinced.

“With the help of a couple grants from the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we were able to justify running all these gas mains,” Don Bromanski, director of business development for UGI Utilities said.

“What if we tap into a line here, and then in a year or two all that goes away? Then we are now stuck with expensive, empty pipe in the ground,” resident Hella Pophailos said.

Bromanski also said residents could see savings of up to a thousand dollars with natural gas use.

The project could be completed by the fall.