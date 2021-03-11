Natural gas main work to begin in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A natural gas main replacement project is scheduled to begin Monday in Bloomsburg.

According to a press release from UGI, the project will begin Monday, March 15 and is expected to be finished by the end of May. The streets impacted are:

West Street from West Fourth Street to West Main Street.

West Fourth Street from West Street to Market Street.

West Third Street from West Street to Market Street

Over 3,000 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced and gas service lines will be renewed to approximately 100 homes and businesses.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic delays and detours will be in effect and flaggers will direct traffic during construction.

Parking will also be restricted on the impacted streets during construction hours.

According to a press release from the Bloomsburg Police Department, UGI will post which areas have parking restrictions no less than 12 hours in advance of the restrictions and vehicles found in restricted areas may be subject to ticketing and towing at the owner’s expense.