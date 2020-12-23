National Weather Service issues flood warning for Columbia County Dec. 26

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Emergency Management Agency has a message from the National Weather Service regarding the impending forecast for the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for Columbia County starting Saturday, December 26th. According to the NWS, the Susquehanna River near Bloomsburg is expected to pass the 19-foot flood stage Christmas Day and a crest of 22 feet is predicted to occur on December 26th.

People who have homes or businesses in vulnerable areas are asked to take action now to protect themselves and their property. Those in low lands should also watch for flash flooding.