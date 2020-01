(WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you received a gift card for the holidays, tomorrow is your day!

Saturday, January 18 is National Use Your Gift Card Day.

It’s a day to encourage us all to spend them before they become part of the $1-billion dollars in gift cards that go unused every year.

Some stores and restaurants are even offering special deals.

Experts say if you don’t think you’ll use your gift card, consider donating it to someone in need.

Need more information check out the link below!

www.useyourgiftcard.com