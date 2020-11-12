National Transportation Safety Board releases preliminary report on Moosic plane crash

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on the small plane crash that happened in September in a Lackawanna County neighborhood.

The preliminary report states that when the flight was about 30 miles away from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, the engine monitor warned that it was not functioning properly. Both occupants then felt a vibration and declared an emergency with Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control.

Once in the descent towards the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, the report says one of the cylinders within the motor began to fail. The oil pressure then went to zero and smoke and fire were reported. The occupants of the plane then realized the plane would not reach the airport.

According to the report, the pilot maneuvered for a forced landing to a residential street and attempted to extend the landing gear. Neither occupant recalled the impact sequence and both were taken to the hospital.