National Transportation Safety Board begins inspection of fatal Monroe County plane crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators returned to that deadly plane crash in Monroe County.

Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board has its hand in the investigation. While it remains unclear exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, we know two people died.

It was an active scene for the second day here in Hamilton Township. The National Transportation Safety Board spent most of the day trying to determine how a two-passenger plane went down Tuesday afternoon. According to federal, state and local authorities, the plane was not discovered until Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. just off Neyhart Road near Stroudsburg.

Wednesday, authorities, including the Monroe County Coroner, went through what’s called a “recovery process” removing the deceased from the scene. The NTSB picked up on the investigation Thursday morning.

A helicopter flew over the scene while, according to the county EMA, sniffing dogs were used on the ground. Our crews interviewed a pilot from where the plane departed from, Pegasus Airpark about four miles away, plus a neighbor who lives near the crash scene.

“The plane came straight down. It didn’t come in on an angle. This is why they’re having such a hard time,” neighbor Charles DeHaven said.

“We’re like family, so…yeah… I mean there is an empty spot over there. That hurts,” pilot John Cronin said.

At this hour we still do not know the names of the victims of this plane crash. We do know, that Monroe County Coroner scheduled an autopsy Thursday but names would not be released until the families were identified.