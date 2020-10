(WBRE/WYOU) – October 24 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This is an opportunity to clean out medicine cabinets and dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications, preventing drug addiction before it starts.

Across the commonwealth, there are several sites in our region where you can safely dispose of old prescription drugs from 10 AM – 2 PM.

Click here to find a collection center near your area or call your local pharmacy for a drop off center.