National Night Out comes to Scranton, other locations

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the wake of the recent mass shootings, Tuesday night was an opportunity for communities to come together.

It’s National Night Out. The goal is to strengthen police-community partnerships while generating safety in our neighborhoods.

This event in Scranton brought out hundreds of people to the Scranton High School. There were games, music and different types of free food. In addition to law enforcement, other emergency service teams like the Scranton Fire Department and EMTs attended.

People got the chance to see emergency equipment up close and learn more about the tools law enforcement uses to keep us safe. It’s also a positive way for the community to get to know police on a more personal level.

“We have a proactive police department and we want to show to the rest of the community there is strength in numbers and really to keep the criminal element out, you need strong neighborhoods and strong people who want to get involved and that’s what this is all about,” Scranton Police Department Chief Carl Graziano said.

“You get to do a lot of hands-on experience with the ambulance, the fire truck. She likes the horses which is what she’s crying about. She wants to go back. It’s a great free fun event for everybody,” Amanda Marino of Scranton said.

Similar events were held in many communities across our region, including Forty Fort, Dallas, Williamsport, and Bloomsburg. National Night Out began in 1984.