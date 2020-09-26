National Guard to hold “staffing support mission” at Northumberland County nursing home

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania National Guard will begin a “staffing support mission” at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center this weekend.

Lieutenant Keith Hickox, Public Affairs Officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard, says the support missions the National Guard has been on is in response to a lower staffing amount at the center due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The team will consist of approximately 16 soldiers and airman, along with several nurses and medics.

Since April the Pennsylvania National Guard has been on 20 staffing support missions.

According to a release from Mountain View, the facility has 79 active resident cases and 19 active staff cases of COVID-19.

Additionally, Mountain View is receiving support from Geisinger Clinic, the region’s Regional Response Health Collaboration Program (RRHCP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

