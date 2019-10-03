(WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Coffee With a Cop Day.

State and local police held several meet and greets with the public. We caught up with Stroud Area Regional Police who chatted with customers at the McDonalds in Stroudsburg. The officers say it’s nice to hear feedback from the public and to get to know some of the people they serve.

“Usually we’re out making arrests, stopping situations, called to action. Today is just one of those open days where you get to communicate back and forth with the community when they ask us questions about their deepest fears or concerns they have in the community,” officer Jerome Taylor said.

Stroud Area Regional Police has held several coffee meet and greets over the past year at the McDonalds.