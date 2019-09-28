(WBRE/WYOU) — It seems like there’s a national day for everything, but some of them are worth it.

Friday, the nation celebrates people who like their milk with a little flavor! September 27 is National Chocolate Milk Day. As kids, some of us were told chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

We actually have Hans Sloane to thank for that who invented it in the late 1680s. Apparently Sloane didn’t like the taste of cocoa mixed with water, so he reportedly decided to mix it with milk.

And the rest is history.