National Alliance on Mental Illness teams up with Instagram

by: Mark Hiller

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY – The coronavirus crisis has filled life with a lot of uncertainty and made many young people vulnerable to mental and emotional issues.

It’s why the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has teamed-up with Instagram.

The pairing helps connect people with expert resources to help users of the app to stay well during this challenging time. 

Instagram has taken NAMI’s COVID-19 resource guide to create visually appealing content for young people. 

Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with Ken Duckworth, MD who is the NAMI Chief Medical Officer about the effort tonight on Eyewitness News.

