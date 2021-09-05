Nanticoke tradition helps families with severely ill children

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Labor Day tradition that has helped families with severely ill children for two decades started up Sunday.

The Valley with a Heart Benefits Twentieth Anniversary Benefit Ride and Picnic rode off Sunday morning. The benefit helps pay for everything from gas to groceries for families in need with sick children.

A portion of the money from Sunday’s event goes to this year’s poster child: 8-month-old Gracelynn Slater. The rest of the money is set aside for anyone that needs help during the year.

“There is nothing compared to what these kids go through. I mean some of these kids we have lost over the years, but to be honest with you, they’re the heroes. We’re here to support them. They are strong, they are brave, and they are the kind of people that are not asking for any thing. They just need a little help because they are behind the 8 ball,” Valley With a Heart Benefits’ Ricky Taddei said.

The benefit has raised over $750,000 for families in the community.