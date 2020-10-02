Nanticoke man behind bars after drug bust

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nanticoke man is in prison Thursday night after a drug bust Thursday morning.

29-year-old Robert Dawson is accused of selling drugs. The Luzerne County District Attorney’s drug task force, along with Hanover Township narcotics unit and Nanticoke City Police served a search warrant at a home on East Noble Street early Thursday morning.

Officers say they seized fentanyl, ecstasy and marijuana along with more than $33,000 in cash.

Dawson was arraigned today on several drug charges and was sent to the Luzerne County Prison on a half-million dollars bail.