Nanticoke House Explosion Under Investigation

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) One person was in the house at the time of the explosion– thankfully that person was not seriously hurt.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachael Espaillat has the latest

This is the aftermath of an explosion of a house on West Church Street in Nanticoke.

First responders were dispatched just before 6:30 Sunday evening.

Captain Mark Boncal with the Nanticoke Fire department says the explosion occurred somewhere in the basement.

He explained that it blew out the walls and caused a fire to travel through the walls.

They discovered a person was in the basement at the time of the explosion but fortunately he was able to walk out unharmed.

“It’s completely destroyed at this point. It will have to be torn down,” said Captain Boncal

Responders say the area had a strong smell of a natural gas.

Debris from the house was spread around the neighborhood.

People living close to the home were evacuated but allowed to go back home shortly after.