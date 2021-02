HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has discovered a mistake in the allocations of the COVID-19 Moderna second dose. Because of that, the department says 30,000 to 60,000 people will have to reschedule their second dose and first dose appointments for 55,000 people could also be delayed.

Eyewitness News spoke with state representatives to find out what went wrong and what happens next.