WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) -- We are learning more about a meeting Friday that will focus on the levees that protect Wilkes-Barre and other parts of the Wyoming Valley from the Susquehanna River.

Federal officials will release a report to local officials on the condition of some parts of the levee. The FEMA report is expected to show some deficiencies in these levees. Basically, the amount of protection they can provide and as a result, Eyewitness News is told all of this could expand the areas that are now considered flood zones.