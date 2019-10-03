Namaste Class! Yoga in the Classroom

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) One school in our area is bringing mindful meditation and yoga into the classroom.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead shows us the impact it’s having on students in one Scranton school

On a dreary Thursday morning, the atmosphere in Charles Sumner Elementary School is light and positive.

Beginning this year, the administration is partnering with Yoga West to help students practice mindful meditation and yoga.

“Last year when I found my staff going home stressed, myself going home stressed a huge increase in our discipline referrals. So I went to the yoga mat. And found my love for yoga and brought it back to the school,” said Meg Duffy, Principal Charles Sumner Elementary School.

The new program is designed to help improve student’s attitudes towards school.

“With our students, we’ve seen a massive decrease I should say in our behavioral referrals. We’re really trying to create a calm environment.” Said Duffy

It also has other positive benefits for students.

“It definitely makes them more self-aware. It alleviates anxiety for them. It’s tough sitting in school all day and the world just in general is anxious these days” noted Kelly Evans, Owner/Instructor Yoga West

The students can use the techniques they learn in the classroom for the rest of their lives.

“Classes like this can help kids re-center and refocus? Yeah and just become overall a little more positive about their days or situations that they’re in,” said Evans.

And the students all seem to be in agreement on one thing, how’s it make you feel afterward, really relaxed and calm.

Grades three through five practice yoga every Friday. While the younger students practice on days when they have indoor recess.

The school also offers an after school yoga program for kindergarten through fifth grade.