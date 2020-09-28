Naked man allegedly crashes stolen car into Schuylkill County building

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it into a building, all while naked.

Initial reports indicated a naked man walking around Virginia Avenue. According to police, once the trooper approached this location, a white SUV was observed driving through a stop sign, then it drove over the Heights Fire Company parking lot and hit the building.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, a naked, white male was observed crawling from the driver’s seat into the back of the vehicle.

Police say while the man was being detained, a woman arrived and claimed the vehicle belonged to her and the man being detained had stolen it from in front of her home. She also told the trooper he had struck two parked vehicles with it and almost struck the woman’s boyfriend.

The investigation revealed the detained man, Damian Hester, entered a residence on Swatara Avenue. After leaving the Swatara Avenue residence, he jumped into a parked attended vehicle.

Hester is facing multiple charges, including criminal tresspass, vehicle theft, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, indecent exposure, and other related charges.

He was taken to to Schuylkill County Prison after failing to post bail.