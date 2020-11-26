NAACP helps local businesses provide for the less fortunate

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hundreds of free meals are being delivered Thursday as part of a community effort.

The Organizing Committee for the Lackawanna County NAACP has been fundraising for the last couple of weeks to provide funding for local minority owned businesses to help those less fortunate this holiday.

Thanksgiving with cultural tastes have been prepped and are heading out from three minority-owned Scranton businesses that have been hit heavily during the pandemic.

Papi’s kitchen in South Scranton, Paradise Soul Food and Sweets, and Westside Flavas in West Scranton.

