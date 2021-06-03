Myth buster: Do masks weaken immune systems?

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s mask mandate will come to an end this month, leaving many with questions. One is: Have masks weakened our immune system?

With many people already catching the common cold, there may be some confusion revolving around the question. Geisinger family physician Jason Woloski doesn’t believe masks have had any part in weakening our immune systems.

“There’s really just no scientific evidence to support that and when you look what masks are doing in terms of just prohibiting the respiratory droplets from dropping, there’s nothing from wearing a mask that scientists have proven would effect your immune system,” Woloski said.

He recommends that even after Pennsylvania lifts its mask mandate, if you’re not vaccinated against COVID-19 still wear a mask.