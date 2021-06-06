Music in the Park kicks off summer season at Hazle Township Community Park

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Music in the Park is certainly one positive way to kick off the summer season.

The Hazle Township Recreation Committee is opening its summer concert series at Hazle Township Community Park Sunday. The bandshell stage is host to a different band once a month on Sundays and music fans took in the entertainment on lawn chairs.

And it’s a welcome sight and sound after a year of no concerts.

“I think it’s vital for people to get out together and hear live music and check out some art,” Lisa Knecht of Nuremburg said.

“It makes you happy. Your heart sings when you hear a good song and brings back memories of good times,” Janet Schigner of Sugarloaf said.

“Music is a gift and it’s a gift that makes our world a little more colorful. And I think anytime you can admire it and be around it and help with it, it enhances the experience for everybody,” Shannon Marsyada of Hazle Township said.

The events are free once a month on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through August. The next concert is July 11th.

There are different artists on every date.