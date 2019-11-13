Murder Trial Begins in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people, accused of setting up, ambushing and killing a pizza delivery man are on trial in Monroe County.

58-year-old Richard Labar was shot to death nearly two years ago. Now the suspects in the case are on trial. The trial started at about 9 a.m. Wednesday. The commonwealth began with opening statements followed by the three defense attornies.

They are individually representing Isreal Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvador Roberts. All three are accused of plotting to rob a pizza delivery worker. State police say the now-32-year-old Carmona called Domino’s around 1 a.m. on December 11, 2017, to order pizza.

The address she provided was the National Guard recruiting center at East Stroudsburg University. When 58-year-old Richard Labar delivered the pizza, investigators say Berrios came out from behind bushes, pointed a shotgun at Labar and demanded money.

In a struggle, the pizza delivery man fell to the ground where Berrios allegedly shot Labar in the face and took off with $100. Troopers say Carmona’s brother, Roberts, was the driver that night.

State police interviewed the suspects the same day and say Berrios admitted to shooting Labar after initially lying to detectives. Nearly two years later, the accused are standing trial.

Wednesday in opening statements, Monroe County first assistant district attorney described to jurors the scene, timeline, the alleged taxi ride back to the scene to retrieve the gun and suspect interviews.

The defense attornies didn’t speak for very long. The attorney for Roberts downplayed his client’s involvement saying he was doing his sister a favor by being the driver. Carmona’s attorney says she had cold feet. The accused shooter’s attorney told the jury to focus on the details.

A half-dozen witnesses were brought to the stand, including troopers with the state police forensic unit, EMT personnel, and the Lehigh County Coroner.

The trial is expected to last two weeks. It will resume Thursday at 9 a.m.