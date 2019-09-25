Murder suspect admits to killing woman

(WBRE/WYOU) — A murder suspect in Lycoming County admits he killed a woman nearly 16 years ago and reveals some shocking information about her death.

It’s the latest twist in the case that Eyewitness News was first on the scene to report last week. 49-year-old Jade Babcock sat before a magistrate judge Tuesday to hear the formal charges against him in the case of Brenda Jacobs.

Jade Babcock, originally from Montoursville, entered the courtroom in what could be his last day wearing civilian attire. He is facing criminal homicide, tampering with physical evidence, obstruction and abuse of a corpse.

As outlined in the reading of the charges and criminal complaint, Babcock has confessed to punching Brenda Jacobs to death in December of 2003, storing her in a coal bin for almost 15 years before cutting off her legs in 2018 and tossing them from the Maynard Street Bridge in Williamsport into the Susquehanna River.

The rest of the body was then moved into a wooden box and placed in a storage facility in Philadelphia. That’s where the remains were discovered just last week.

Babcock’s demeanor in the courtroom was fidgety and his answers concise as he acknowledged the serious charges against him. With criminal homicide being the top offense, there was no chance of bail and likely spells a sentence of life in prison if he’s convicted.

Babcock’s criminal homicide charge carries a possible death penalty which the magistrate had to communicate to him, as well as multiple calls for him to fill out the application for a public defender. The preliminary hearing is set for October 7 in Montoursville.

The criminal homicide charge carries the potential for the death penalty, but a 2015 moratorium from the governor is still in place. The last death penalty in Pennsylvania was carried out 20 years ago.