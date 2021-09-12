Mural on Hotel Sterling completed

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Artist Evan Lovett completed his 2,400-square foot mural on the Hotel Sterling in Wilkes-Barre Sunday.

It took about two weeks of work and countless cans of spray paint. This time last week Lovett explained how the symbols we saw on the wall helped him transfer the image to its permanent home on the building. Now the Lady of the Valley in all her vibrant colors shines over the Diamond City.

Lovett said the masterpiece is an ode to the history of the area and the natural resources it provided. Lovett’s other works can be seen on Empire Arcades in Edwardsville and all over Philadelphia.