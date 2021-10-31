Muncy business hosts inaugural Halloween Children’s Festival

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plenty of people were out celebrating Halloween in Lycoming County.

A local business in Muncy hosted its first Halloween Children’s Festival.

“It was a lot to see at one time, like I haven’t seen this many people in an area in a long time,” Hughesville Delayna Shoemaker said.

Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge in Muncy hosted community events before, but this time they planned something different.

“Last year kind of ruined a lot of events for kids in the community. We have this great space here across from our restaurant so our goal is to do a lot of community-oriented events so we thought let’s have a Halloween festival,” Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge owner Brooke Bishop said.

With the help from more than a dozen local businesses, they put together their first Halloween Children’s Festival. There was music, pony rides, face paintings, balloon animals, tarot cards and plenty of candy, all for free.

“I love Halloween so it’s really fun just to finally go out and dress up and be around people,” Muncy resident Hailey Bixbi said.

Other kids agree and say it’s great doing normal activities again.

“Fun, because COVID is going away,” Miles Ransom-Rennicks said.

“It wasn’t fun doing like just doing trick-or-treating regularly but it’s fun doing this,” Greyson Thomas said.

Aside from the activities, the event also gives back to local families in need.

“We asked all guests of the event to donate a canned food good for the Son-Light House in Muncy so it’s kind of a win-win situation,” Bishop said.

Buffy Kaiser, who volunteered to help out, says it’s great to see the community finally coming together again.

“If we all start giving back just a little bit at a time now that we’re all reconnecting as a community, why not start depositing good things and see where that takes us for once,” Kaiser said.

With the turnout this year, the owner says its a possibility they may hold the event again next year.