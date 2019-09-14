Mum sale held for Monroe County Children and Youth

(WBRE/WYOU) — If you happened to drive around Courthouse Circle in Stroudsburg Friday, you couldn’t help but notice a lot of colorful mums.

A big sale was held Friday by the advisory board for Monroe County Children and Youth. The mum sale is the biggest fundraiser of the year. All the money raised goes toward summer camp scholarships and Christmas programs for foster kids in the county.

The advisory board had two locations for their sale, the courthouse and the main office of Children and Youth. Nearly 400 mums were available for $8 a piece or four for $30. Eyewitness News caught up with one flower shopper.

“I walked by them! They looked beautiful and the ladies sitting out here looked like they were worth buying some mums for and it’s for a good cause,” Dawn Harris of Blakeslee said.

Any leftover flowers will be available Saturday at Christian Life Assembly Church in Stroud Township.