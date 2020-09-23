Multiple firearms, drugs seized in Hazleton raid

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say 24-year-old Marquis Alberto DeLeon was arrested for multiple charges related to illegal firearms and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Items seized include:

  • Handgun with serial number removed
  • Shotgun with altered barrel, grip and no serial number
  • Five bricks or 249 packets of heroin and/or fentanyl
  • 136 grams of marijuana

DeLeon was charged with multiple felonies related to the firearms and one felony and one misdemeanor related to the drugs. He is being held with a $100,000 bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos