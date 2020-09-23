Multiple firearms, drugs seized in Hazleton raid

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say 24-year-old Marquis Alberto DeLeon was arrested for multiple charges related to illegal firearms and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.
Items seized include:
- Handgun with serial number removed
- Shotgun with altered barrel, grip and no serial number
- Five bricks or 249 packets of heroin and/or fentanyl
- 136 grams of marijuana
DeLeon was charged with multiple felonies related to the firearms and one felony and one misdemeanor related to the drugs. He is being held with a $100,000 bail.