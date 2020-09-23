Multiple firearms, drugs seized in Hazleton raid

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police say 24-year-old Marquis Alberto DeLeon was arrested for multiple charges related to illegal firearms and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.

Items seized include:

Handgun with serial number removed

Shotgun with altered barrel, grip and no serial number

Five bricks or 249 packets of heroin and/or fentanyl

136 grams of marijuana

DeLeon was charged with multiple felonies related to the firearms and one felony and one misdemeanor related to the drugs. He is being held with a $100,000 bail.