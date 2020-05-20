Multiple drug arrests made in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Scranton Police Special Investigations Division, after multiple citizen complaints, completed an investigation into illegal drug sales at 1126 Meadow Ave in the City of Scranton.

Officers arrested Lamar Johnson, 40, and Jessica Griffiths, 36, of Scranton for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, both individuals were dealing crack cocaine from their residence on Meadow Avenue and at multiple other locations in the city.

Johnson and Griffiths were taken into custody after being surveilled and observed making a sale of crack cocaine in Scranton.

SID Officers seized crack cocaine, spice and cash from the pair during the arrest.