Multiple crews respond to Lackawanna County fire

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A garage is destroyed after a raging fire in Lackawanna County Monday.

Multiple fire companies rushed up Lower Powderly Street Monday morning. More than 100 tires in a garage were ablaze. The smell of burned rubber filled the neighborhood. Officials say it was a challenging fire.

“We had an issue with the water supply initially due to the location of it being off the roadway. We did get some help with the tanker shuttles,” Station 60 assistant chief Sean Carrighan said.

15 fire companies worked together to put the fire out. Officials say the trailer behind the garage was on the verge of exploding but firefighters had a solution.

“It’s called an exposure and we did put water on the trailer to prevent it from catching on fire,” Carrighan said.







The man who lives in the trailer did not want to go on camera but says luckily he was not at home at the time. He was horrified to hear of the fire so close to home.

It took about an hour and a half for firefighters to knock down the flames. Afterwards, firefighters sprayed foam on the tires.

“Spraying all the foam helps smother the fire. It’s more of a blanket on top of the fire to prevent it from spreading and getting worse,” Carrighan said.

As for the cause of the fire, “this could be multiple things. It could be an electrical fire but at the present I said it’s still under investigation,” Carrighan said.

While the garage is a total loss, officials say the people living in the trailer can return home.