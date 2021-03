RINGTOWN BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crews were dispatched to a fire at a residence in Schuylkill County.

The fire was reported around 5:15 on Tuesday morning on the 100 block of West Main Street in Ringtown Borough.

Crews from multiple fire departments have been sent to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on it as it becomes available.